Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00.

Shares of EA opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,479,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

