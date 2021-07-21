Keith Anderson Sells 18,095 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Keith Anderson sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $228,901.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 149.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 58,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

