Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,429 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Tredegar worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 295,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 125,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

NYSE TG opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.