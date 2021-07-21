Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $495.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

