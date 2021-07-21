Northern Trust Corp Has $4.67 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NEP stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.