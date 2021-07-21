Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

BE stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

