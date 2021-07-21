Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

