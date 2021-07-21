Jefferies Financial Group Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Twitter by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 103.3% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Twitter by 56.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.