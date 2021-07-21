American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 104.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 53.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 12.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.