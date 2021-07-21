Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Steven L. Fasman Sells 4,500 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $327.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

