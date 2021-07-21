CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $446,250.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

