Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

VOS opened at €40.85 ($48.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.50 million and a PE ratio of 31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.54. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

