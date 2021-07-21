Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELEV. SVB Leerink began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELEV opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

