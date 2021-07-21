Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

