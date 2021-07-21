Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

