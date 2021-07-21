Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $99.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $3,874,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

