Insider Selling: Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) SVP Sells $283,150.00 in Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $283,150.00.

NYSE:PLAG opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get Planet Green alerts:

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 237.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Planet Green during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.