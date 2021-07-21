Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

