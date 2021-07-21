Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

In other news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 328,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

