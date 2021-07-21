Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $28.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $24.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $118.60 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $123.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACBI. Truist increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

