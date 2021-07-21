Short Interest in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Grows By 23.6%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DZS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12. DZS has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

