MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

