Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 22,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,451,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

