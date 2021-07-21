HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.