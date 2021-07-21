Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Down 6.3%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. 9,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 166,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.