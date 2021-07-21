RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) traded up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $32.88. 8,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 520,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $838.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,998 over the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

