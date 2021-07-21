Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 3.03. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

