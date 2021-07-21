Barclays PLC Acquires 7,713 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBB stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

