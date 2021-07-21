Christopher M. Lowery Sells 9,010 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 9,010 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $298,591.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

