Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

