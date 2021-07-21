Barclays PLC Acquires 7,331 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $230.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

