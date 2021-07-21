MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOFG stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

