Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $40.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

