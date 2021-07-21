Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Homology Medicines worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

