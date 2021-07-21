Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,127 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Pulse Biosciences worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $499.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

