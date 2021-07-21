Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Northwest Pipe worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $470,383 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWPX. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.