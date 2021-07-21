Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,127 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Pulse Biosciences worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.