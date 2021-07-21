Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,418 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

ADVM opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

