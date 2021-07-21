Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.32. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Canon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Canon by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.