UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 228,847 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

