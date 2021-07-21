Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Take-Two’s shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Dependance on a handful of franchises and a few retail customers and third-party distributors to drive sales are overhangs. Moreover, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard is a significant headwind. Further, continued investment in game development and advertising may hurt its profitability in the near term. Nonetheless, Take Two is benefiting from digital revenues are growing on solid demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and the WWE series among others.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.72.

TTWO opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

