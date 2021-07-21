Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.09.

RPD stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $54.63 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

