Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.39.

IRT opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

