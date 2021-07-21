Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Sells $853,250.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $853,250.00.
GBDC stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
