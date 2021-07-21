Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Sells $853,250.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $853,250.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

