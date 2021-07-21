Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Major Shareholder Artur Bergman Sells 16,853 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Invitae stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.