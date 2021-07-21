Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 2,171 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ROK opened at $295.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $297.58.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

