Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 7.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.73. 30,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,312,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

