$564.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $564.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.04 million and the lowest is $555.34 million. Amedisys reported sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $502,024.62. Insiders sold 5,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,347 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $258.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $212.99 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.