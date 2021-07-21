StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.78.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.