BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

